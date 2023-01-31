SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Multiple law enforcement agencies and volunteer fire departments have taken to social media on Jan. 31 to share the conditions of the roads – including the scenes of wrecks.

The Sterling County Sheriff’s Office shares that the roads are covered in black ice due to heavy moisture that fell in the county yesterday. The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook and said that these conditions are expected to get worse throughout the night.

There are several trucks stranded and unable to climb hills due to the icy conditions.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office shared a view photos on social media of a one of the many wrecks they have responded to. In Kimble County wrecks also happened on I-H 10 east, US 83 north, US 83 south and US 377 north. Because of continued freezing temperatures and anticiapated parcipitation, the events will be prolonged.

Multiple rollovers have also occurred in Tom Green County the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department says.

Sterling County also shared a few tips for those that had to drive in these conditions. These are:

Keep an eye out for black ice

If you start to slide or skid, do not brake

Take it easy on the brakes

Do not use cruise control

Double your following distance

Invest in winter tires

Those that must drive are asked to watch out and slow down for first responders.

Those that live out of town or drivers in Crockett County that take county roads, ranch roads and highways are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (325) 392-2661 to report the conditions.