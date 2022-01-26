SAN ANGELO, Texas – In an effort to take a census of our homeless community to see what solutions need to be made, On Thursday, January 27, the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition will be conducting their 2022 ‘Point-in-Time’ (PIT) Count.

According to a release from the CVCHP, teams of volunteers on three different shifts will be distributed to various homeless hot spots and meal locations. These locations include along the Concho River and at Rust St. Ministries. This will be conducted in three shifts: first shift, middle shift, and last shift.

The first shift will be from 5 a.m.- 8 a.m., the middle shift will be from 10 a.m. -1 p.m., and the last shift will be from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

“The Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition is excited to engage in this year’s PIT Count. After taking a year off for COVID, this year’s count is especially crucial so that we can accurately determine the resources needed to serve our homeless neighbors,” said Bob Salas, Director of Neighborhood and Community Services with the City of San Angelo and Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition Chair.

The Coalition thanks area agencies, churches, and businesses for the ability to give homeless members of the community a bag of street essentials for participating in the count.

Sidney Timmer, Outreach and Development Manager at Concho Valley Community Action Agency says, “The San Angelo community is eager to find solutions to the housing crisis facing our neighbors and how we can work toward permanent housing solutions for our neighbors that are struggling to find and maintain housing. We have seen this in tremendous community involvement and the generosity of area agencies and businesses to make this count a success.”