SAN ANGELO, Texas – Into the Warmth, a program by the Concho Valey Homeless Coalition was announced to begin today, November 11 by the United Way Concho Valley.

Through this program, individuals and families will be able to receive shelter when the nighttime chill temperatures are excepted to get below 35 degrees.

Those that need shelter can go to the St. Paul Presbyterian Church at 11 N. Park St. between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to check-in. Once checked in these individuals will receive a voucher and transportation to a motel room.

For weekends and after hours, call (325) 266-1057.

Be sure to download the Concho Valley Homepage app from the App Store and Google Play store to receive breaking news and stay up-to-date on what is happening across the Concho Valley.