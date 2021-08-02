Concho Valley Home for Girls, Emergency Shelter to transition to outpatient treatment facilities by 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the Concho Valley Home for Girls, Children’s Emergency Shelter, and the Concho Valley Transition Center board of directors, this group of service providers is headed in a new direction.

“The Girls Home and the Children’s Emergency Shelter were originally created years ago to meet a desperate need for residential havens for at-risk youth in our community. Changing circumstances have rendered us unable to continue in the same service. But we recognize that there is another desperate need we have the opportunity to meet. Nowhere in our region is there an accessible alcohol and drug abuse treatment facility for adolescents,” group representatives said in a statement.

The Girls Home and Shelter will transition into residential and outpatient treatment facilities for both males and females who are ages 13 to 17. A Transition Center will also assist young people ages 16 to 26 who are no longer in or, “aged out” of the foster care system. These centers will be overseen by the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of the Concho Valley, or ADACCV.

“Child Protective Services, the primary entity for placing children at the Girls Home and the Emergency Shelter, has continued to move away from placement in residential facilities such as ours and increased their emphasis on foster care and family placements. The number placed with us has dramatically and steadily declined, now averaging from 0-4, total, between both facilities. With the staffing and accreditation requirements and other fixed expenses, this is unsustainable in the long term,” representatives said.

The representatives stated their appreciation for donors, volunteers, staff and board members.

“ADACCV has the expertise and the desire to provide this service, and we have the facilities and many of the talented people they need to make it happen. Our aim is to complete this transition by January 2022,” representatives said.