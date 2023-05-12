SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Concho Valley Farmer’s Market is set to open Saturday, May 14 at 7 a.m. no matter the forecast.

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market President and Market Manager Margie Jackson shared that the farmers will be out selling their products even if it is raining.

“Even if it does rain or doesn’t rain we’re there no matter what,” she said. “We’re farmers, were going to be there whatever so let’s just hope it does rain.”

The Concho Valley Farmer’s Market is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sellout.