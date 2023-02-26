SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — At the McNease Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 24, dozens of Concho Valley residents enjoyed a night to shine.

A prom night experience for people with special needs including children and adults. The event was hosted by members of San Angelo’s Calvary Baptist Church.

“We have special needs people aged from 14 to 97,” said Bobby Roger. “There’ll be about 100 of them and we’re gonna love on them and give them a great night of eating and dancing and games.”

Dozen of residents volunteered their time to help those attending the Night to Shine event.