CONCHO VALLEY, Texas – Many law enforcement offices and cities have set up emergency alert systems to help notify those that live within a city or county of any emergency situations that are taking place. This helps law enforcement contact their citizens on a mass scale with needed information.

Several Conch Valley counties have created emergency alert systems such as CodeRED, TextMyGov, or Nixle.

How to sign up:

Nixle

Many counties in the Concho Valley have emergency systems set up through Nixle.

In order to find your local law enforcement or city, the area zip code will have to be entered on the website’s home page. After the search finds local law enforcement Nixle Alerts, there will be an option to sign up for the alerts on the page.

Users will have to create an account as well as their mobile phone number, home phone number and email address. This emergency alert system gives users the option to receive text, email or voice message alerts.

CodeRED

CodeRED by OnSolve is another emergency alert system that local law enforcement and cities use to notify their civilians quickly. Simply open the CodeRED website and create an account through the company. Once your location, email and phone number are set the system will notify you based on the city or law enforcement office that is set up through CodeRED.

TextMyGov

If your city government is set up using TextMyGov, visit the city’s website to locate the Emergency Management page on the site. Here the local entity will have instructions on how to text a set phrase to a number to sign up for notifications the user wants.

