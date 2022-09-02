SAN ANGELO, Texas – On the last Monday of every month, the Concho Valley Community Action Agency hosts its “Navigation Day” event to help those in the area that do not have jobs or homes.

Each month volunteers with the Concho Valley Community Action Agency organize a way to help members of the homeless community with clothes, shoes, identification cards and other services.

“To help our homeless neighbors who are struggling with getting IDs, transportation, counseling, services, anything like that. It’s really hard for them to get all those things and go to all of the things,” shared Sydney Savage with West Texas Counseling and Guidance. “So we’re doing this in one building. That way they can get everything they need in one area at one time.”

The Concho Valley Community Action Agency helps more than a dozen surrounding Concho Valley counties along with Tom Green County. Navigation Day is an event that is held on the final Monday of every month.