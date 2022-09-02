SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Community Action Agency helped dozens of people across the area on Thursday, September 1st through the Hygiene Closet distribution program.

The Hygiene Closet program, funded by a grant from the Superior Healthplan, helps families across the Concho Vallet with basic household needs. The Hygiene Closet is available at any time and is free to anyone in need.

On the first Thursday of every month, a mass distribution is held to help serve those in the community.

“We really want to put the action in our name to good use and be that change in San Angelo,” said CVCAA Outreach Director Sidney Timmer. “That hub for those neighbors that really need things.”

Timmer also says the need in our community is great and they are hoping to keep the Hygiene Closet in hopes of helping nearly 70 households each month.