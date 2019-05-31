Concho Valley CARES Coalition and ADACCV host summer youth leadership camp

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley C.A.R.E.S. (Community Action and Resources for Empowerment and Success) Coalition and The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley are hosting their Annual Summer Youth Leadership Monday, July 15th, 2019 through Sunday, July 19th, 2019 from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m.. Camp is open to all upcoming 6th graders through upcoming 8th graders. There are also student mentor positions available for upcoming 10th through upcoming 12th graders. The deadline to register is Monday, July 1st, 2019.



Why Leadership Camp? Positive Leaders in the school setting are positive INFLUENCERS to everyone. These leaders help to promote positivity in their school not only by what they do but also what they DON’T do. We want to train our youth to be leaders so that they maintain safe and healthy relationships, seek out people and experiences that are productive to achieving their personal goals and to say “no” to temptations that are unhealthy and unsafe.

We have an educational and fun week planned with activities revolving around college, arts, animals, our environment, service to our community, and more!



In 2007, CV CARES formed with the mission of creating an environment that encourages the reduction of youth substance abuse so children and families can thrive. Now a coalition of the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, a nonprofit 501(c)3, CV CARES collaborates with agencies and individuals from 12 sectors of our community.



For more information, please contact Courtney Bingham, ADACCV Prevention Director, at 325-224-3481 or courtneyb@adaccv.org.

SOURCE: ADACCV