SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A memorial was held in Eden on Wednesday, May 10, in honor of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were shot and killed while responding to a call in 2021.

Dozens of people gathered in Eden to honor Sgt. Stephen Jones and Deputy Samuel Leonard.

On May 10, 2021, Concho County Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bryan St. in Eden for a dog complaint. Previous reports from Concho Valley Homepage states that an altercation occurred after deputies made contact with the individuals at the residence, resulting in gunfire.