Concho County Sheriff’s Office releases service information for Sgt. Jones and Deputy Leonard

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the Concho County Sheriff’s Office, services have been scheduled for Sgt. Stephen Jones and Deputy Samuel Leonard.

Visitation for Sgt. Jones will be held on Tuesday, May 18th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Sgt. Jones will be on Wednesday, May 19th at 1pm at PaulAnn Church in San Angelo.

Funeral services for Deputy Samuel Leonard Badge will be held on Monday, May 17th at the First Baptist Church in Lamesa at 2 p.m.

The Concho County Sheriff’s office also shared a letter from Texas Governor Greg Abbott regarding flag status.

The full letter can be seen below:

May 12, 2021

Dear Judge Dillard:

In response to your request and pursuant to Chapter 3100 of the Texas Government Code and Title 4 of the U.S. Code (4 U.S.C. § 1 et seq), flags of the State of Texas and the United States of America at all Concho County buildings, facilities, and offices may be lowered immediately to half-staff in honor of County Constable and Deputy Sheriff Stephen Jones and Deputy Sheriff Samuel Leonard, who were killed in the line of duty. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on the day of the latest funeral service, once it is set by the family.

Individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other political subdivisions and entities in the surrounding area and region may fly flags at half-staff for the same period as a sign of honor and respect.

The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the families of Deputy Jones and Deputy Leonard during their time of grief. I urge all Texans to remember and honor their public service to the State of Texas as dedicated law enforcement professionals.

Respectfully,

Greg Abbott

Governor