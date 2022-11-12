SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Clay Studio at SAMFA will host its first-holiday pottery sale fundraiser from Thursday, Dec. 15 to Saturday, Dec. 17.

Unique handmade ceramics from local clay artists, clay studio students and staff will be for sale. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Concho Clay studio Visiting Artist Workshop Program.

The Visiting Artist Workshop Program brings artists from around the country to San Angelo to teach workshops in their own techniques at the clay studio. The proceeds of the sale provide funds for honorariums, travel, and lodging for visiting artists. It will also go towards Angela Gallia Memorial Scholarship for high school art students in the area to attend these workshops for free.

There will be a silent auction that will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the meeting room at SAMFA. This auction will include ceramic works from past visiting artists, clay studio instructors, and artists featured in SAMFA’s ceramics collection.

Below is a list of the hours of each day of the Christmas Sale:

Thursday, Dec. 15: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Strong

Silent Night Auction in SAMFA’s meeting room

SAMFA galleries open

Christmas at the Coop located at 427 S Oakes St. will have free pictures with Santa, refreshments and art activities

Friday, Dec. 16: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free gifts for the first 20 shoppers

Saturday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.