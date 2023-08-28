SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tom Green County and the Water Valley community have been shaken by the loss of 14-year-old Kyle Mosher Jones who was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike.

Kyle Jones passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, after he was struck by an oncoming car while leaving a private driveway on a bicycle equipped with a fuel-powered engine.

He had just started his freshman year at Water Valley High School, according to his obituary, where he loved playing with the band. Jones had always played clarinet but had been excited to begin playing the drums.

Jones enjoyed the outdoors, he worked with livestock, went hiking and camping, and built bonfires.

“Kyle had a way of making people smile no matter what kind of day they were having,” said the obituary, “He was witty, goofy, silly and always had a snappy comeback. He was a protective son of his parents and brother to his four siblings. He will always be remembered for his dimpled smile and his compassion for others.”

Kyle is preceded in death by his uncles, Stephen Jones and Archie Williams.

A Celebration of Kyle’s life will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Water Valley High School Gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kyle’s name to Water Valley Band (PO Box 250 Water Valley, Texas 76958).

Donations for funeral expenses for the family can also be made here.