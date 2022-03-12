WALL, Texas – The Wall Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual pancake and sausage dinner for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, March 12th. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 annual fundraisers were canceled.

Those in attendance got to enjoy a late breakfast and bid on items from a $50 gift card to a guitar used and signed by George Strait.

Money raised from the event will help the community in a variety of ways according to Chief Born.

“It’s going to help the community in the firefighting, the ability for us to arrive on the scene with newer, better equipment and arrive faster,” said Born.

Not only will the fundraiser help the community of Wall, but it will also help with upcoming plans for a new station.

“We are in the process of building a second fire station located closer towards the west end of our district,” Born said.

The Wall Volunteer Fire Department also received an Insurance Services Organization evaluation of 6-10.

“So anyone who lives within five road miles of a fire station is an ISO six,” explained Born. “If they live outside of fire road miles, they’re an ISO 10 That makes a huge difference on their insurance premiums for their homes.”

With the new fire station having a brush truck and a new pumper trucker engine, ISO evaluations are expected to change.

“This will give us approximately an 18 mile long by 10-mile wide corridor of ISO six instead of just the five road miles around our current station,” said Born.

Although the annual breakfast supper is over, those that wish to donate to the station can do so through the Wall Volunteer Fire Department Venmo, @Wall-VFD.

“Thank you for all the donations thank you for coming and purchasing the pancake and sausage suppers,” shared Born. “We do what we do because we love taking care of our people in the community.”