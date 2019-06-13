Community Blood Drive June 18th & 19th

From Vitalant:

San Angelo, TX  June 13, 2019  Every year when summer is approaching, we urge our donors and blood drive coordinators to make a commitment to help us during our time of need. During the summer months, blood centers all over the country run short on all blood types. Shortages often happen around the same times each year: June – August and December – January.

There are more people outside being active and having fun during the summer. While this is always encouraged, it also means there are more people injuring themselves and potentially in need of blood transfusions. In addition, since people are out of town or enjoying the nice weather, there are less of them lining up to give blood.

This leads to less blood for patients, but more patients in need of blood. Another factor that contributes to the lower blood supply in the summer is school vacation. During the school semesters, we have high schools and universities in our community that volunteer to host blood drives, which account for nearly 20 percent of all the blood we receive each year.

When school isn’t in session, we don’t have access to the donors who regularly give during the school year. The lack of student-run blood drives and the overall decrease in donors makes summer a tough time for all of us in the blood banking industry. If you have ever considered hosting a blood drive, look into scheduling with us during the summer months when your efforts can go even further in the community. If you are eligible to give, please consider doing so near the beginning and end of summer.

Shannon Medical Center  Community Blood Drive

NEW LOCATION:

Harris Clinic  220 E. Harris

New clinic at the end of ER parking lot 

4th Floor Conference Room #2

Tue, June 18    9am 6pm

Wed, June 19  7.30am 4.30pm

 

Donors get choice of 2 Movie Passes 

OR $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate  OR $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate

 

Walkins are WELCOME

Appointments are ENCOURAGED

Call 877-25VITAL  (877-258-4825)  

Use code:  shannon

             https://www.bloodhero.com or download the Vitalant app

 

