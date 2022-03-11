SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cirque Italia is offering multiple performances in San Angelo over the weekend.

The acts are described as eccentric and representatives say that attendees will be able to get closer than ever to performers in the meet and greet sessions offered during intermission. There will be opportunities to take photos as well.

In a statement, Cirque Italia described the show:

“The Cirque Italia encompasses an epic throwback with a 50’s theme. As a contemporary circus, Cirque Italia gold unit showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts. Come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era. This action full atmosphere, combined with the incredible acts will give you a 2 hour, action-packed show, filled with excitement and fun.”

Event information can be seen below.