COLORADO CITY, Texas — The Colorado City Police Department received a phone call around 11 a.m. reporting an active attack event at the Colorado City High School.

Multiple agencies in the area were notified of the report and responded including the Colorado City Police Department (CPD), Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office (CSO), Mitchell County EMS, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW), and the Snyder Police Department (SPD).

Colorado City ISD was put on a district-wide lockdown until it was discovered to be a false report. All students have been accounted for and all campuses have been determined as safe to return to class. Special agents from DPS Criminal Investigation Division are working with the CPD to investigate this crime.

It has been discovered that several area cities also received “false reports” of active attacks today in their area schools.

One SAISD campus has experienced a false report currently;