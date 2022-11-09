SAN ANGELO, Texas — Construction continues along College Hills Boulevard as some areas open back up and others close beginning Monday, Nov. 14.

In a recent release from the City of San Angelo, they share that the portion of College Hills Boulevard from Millbrook Drive to Clare Drive will open beginning Monday, Nov. 14. This closure began Oct. 3.

Along with this opening along College Hills, a closure will also be taking place on Monday. College Hills Boulevard between Millbrook Drive and Vista Del Arroyo Drive will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The City of San Angelo says this closure will take place until Dec. 19.

Travelers will be able to avoid this closure by traveling down Millbrook Drive onto Huntington Lane and then onto Sunset Drive. This closure can also be avoided by traveling on SAC Avenue onto S. A & M Avenue. From there, travelers can turn onto Sul Ross and Vista Del Arroyo Drive.

Map showing road closures and detours for College Hills Boulevard beginning Monday, Nov. 14. This map is courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

The City of San Angelo also reminds everyone to use caution when in the active, unsafe work zone.

This closure is part of the College Hills Boulevard Improvement Project which is working to improve the roadway, drainage system, underground utilities and add signal upgrades.