SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A new portion of College Hills Boulevard will be closed starting Monday, May 22 as crews continue construction along the roadway.

According to a release from the City of San Angelo, College Hills Boulevard from Chatterton Drive to Sunset Drive will be closed Monday. Those traveling in this area can use Sul Ross Street into Chatterton Drive in order to access North College Hills Boulevard.

The city shared that this upcoming closure is due to the construction of new sewer and water utilities.

