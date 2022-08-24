SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced in a press release some road closures drivers will have to face over the next couple of days.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, College Hills Boulevard and Stanford Drive Intersection will be closed.

Detour option: citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east on Oxford Drive to A&M Avenue to Sac Avenue to access the northern portion of College Hills. Southbound travelers can take Sac Avenue to Clark Drive to Dartmouth to Oxford Drive to access the southern part of College Hills.

Then, on Friday, August 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. College Hills and Sac Avenue Intersection will be closed.

Detour option: citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east on Oxford to A&M to Patrick Street to access College Hills. Southbound travelers can take Patrick Street to A&M to Oxford Drive to access the southern part of College Hills.

For more information about current and future road closures, visit cosatx.us/streets.