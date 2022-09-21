SAN ANGELO, Texas – The signalized intersection of College Hills Boulevard and South Oxford Drive is being converted to a four-way stop.

The City of San Angelo says this change will begin Wednesday, Sept. 21. This four-way stop is likely to last several months the city shared in a comment on a post about the change. They continued by explaining the permanent signs are being manufactured.

Four-way stop at the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Drive

Converting this intersection temporarily is part of the College Hills Boulevard Improvement Project that is working to improve the roadway, drainage system, underground utilities and add signal upgrades.