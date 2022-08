SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo announced the closure of the College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Drive intersection on August 17th and 18th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the city, citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling west on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard then to Sherwood Way to Avenue N to access the northern portion of College Hills. Southbound travelers can take Sac Avenue to Sul Ross Street to Vista Del Arroyo.