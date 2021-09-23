College Dreams come true thanks to Elks Scholarship

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship is now open, according to a release from the San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 on Thursday.

The Most Valuable Student scholarship is available to:

any high school seniors who are United States Citizens.

applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks.

Male and Female students compete separately and are judged on scholarship, leadership, and financial need.

The application is completed online at Elks.org-MVS Scholarships and must be submitted by the November, 15th, 2021 deadline. The 500 national winners will be announced in late April 2022.

The top 20 finalists traditionally participate in an all-expenses paid Leadership Weekend in Chicago; during which they will interview with national judges. These 20 Finalists will be vying for two first-place awards of $50,000; two second-place of $40,000, and two third-place awards of $30,000. The remaining finalists will receive awards of $20,000. The remaining runners-up will receive fifth-place awards of $4,000.

For more information about the Elks National Foundation and the Most Valuable Student scholarship, clikc here.