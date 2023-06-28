SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office a “dangerous’ Biker is currently on the run after crossing through two counties in a high-speed chase.

Mark Rashall mug shot cc Taylor County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Rashall is currently wanted by authorities with warrants out of Coleman County. Coleman County authorities attempted to stop him which led them on a high-speed chase.

During the high-speed chase, he crossed into Taylor County and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office got involved.

Rashall wrecked his motorcycle and fled on foot in the Southeast part of Taylor County around the area of FM 604.

If you see this man do not attempt to pick him up or detain him. He is dangerous.

Call local authorities immediately at 325-674-1300