The sheriff’s office describes Glover as a six-foot, 215-pound male with blonde hair and green eyes.

According to the release, Glover’s pickup was found on County Road 460, west of U.S. Highway 84 North, on Friday, June 17th around 8 p.m.

“Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Coleman PD, Coleman Fire Dept., Lake Coleman Fire Dept, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Parks and Wildlife conducted a search of the area that lasted until after midnight,” Coleman County Sheriff’s Office states in the release.

The search resumed on Saturday, June 18th.

Photograph courtesy of Coleman County Sheriff’s Office.