ROBERT LEE, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Lower Colorado River Authority announced on Dec. 19 that West Coke Emergency Medical Services is one of 45 groups that received a grant through the Community Development Partnership Program.

According to LCRA, more than $995,000 in CDPP grants were awarded to projects across its wholesale electric, transmission and service areas to “contribute to community and economic development” and provide needed lifesaving equipment to first responders.

West Coke County EMS received a $25,000 grant for a new portable heart monitor and a defibrillator.

“These CDPP grants support communities by helping fund improvements to projects that help make communities great places to live and work,” said LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson. “LCRA is proud to contribute to projects that range from improvements to community centers, ballfields and museums to providing state-of-the-art rescue gear and a helipad for first responders.”

LCRA shared that over a third of the grants recently awarded help boost public safety by benefiting first responders. These grants provide new rescue tools and lifesaving equipment to fire departments and first responders. Furthermore, replacing outdated equipment.

Other grants provided in the most recent grant cycle will help enlarge a fire station, repair a leaking swimming pool and provide major improvements to local parks, libraries, museums, youth sports facilities and community meeting spaces. For the full list of grants provided by the LCRA in this cycle, click here.

LCRA has provided $51 million to 2,012 communities through grants. The program has invested almost $287 million in local communities when combined with more than $235 million in community-raised matching funds.