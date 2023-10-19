SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a statement regarding a roadway incident that occurred Thursday, Oct. 19, that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

According to the DPS, the incident occurred at 6 a.m. on State Highway 158, near the 392-mile post and west of Robert Lee. The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the incident.

The DPS stated that a preliminary investigation showed that a 2000 Blue Bird bus was traveling westbound on SH-158 when the bus driver noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The bus driver moved over to the westbound shoulder of the highway to allow the vehicle to pass.

The bus driver did not see 35-year-old Tamara Mathis, who was walking westbound on the same shoulder of the road toward her vehicle with a gas canister she was carrying. As a result, the bus struck Mathis while she was walking.

Mathis was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Russell Johnson. She was a resident of Winters, Texas.