ROBERT LEE, Texas — The Coke County Sheriff’s Office shared a reminder via social media that the office will no longer be enforcing city ordinances or answering calls for violations of city ordinances in Robert Lee. This went into effect as of March 1st according to the sheriff’s office.

The Coke County Sheriff’s Office says there is no longer a contract between the office and the City of Robert Lee to enforce city ordinances or answer calls regarding violations of city ordinances.

With the growing number of calls that the sheriff’s office has received, they remind the citizens of Robert Lee to contact City Hall at (325) 453-2831, or by getting in touch with the city mayor or a city council member.

The Coke County Sheriff’s Office also apologized for any confusion that this change may have caused as it was not a decision made by the sheriff’s office. The office shares they will continue to strive to serve the community to the best of its ability and to the extent the law allows.