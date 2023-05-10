SAN ANGELO, Texas — Charlotte Anderson, Executive Director of Keep San Angelo Beautiful, joined KLST’s Daija Barrett to talk about the successful household hazardous waste disposal event held on May 6th and 7th.

Keep San Angelo Beautiful, a 501 nonprofit organization, aims to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. In 2018, it underwent a revitalization with the objective of continuing its proven program. The organization’s mission is to preserve the beauty of San Angelo, enabling the city to engage in admirable endeavors.

The organization firmly upholds the notion of collective responsibility for creating awareness and preserving clean, green, and aesthetically pleasing spaces within the community. Through the mediums of art, science, and education, Keep San Angelo Beautiful strives to foster an environment that is both beautiful and sustainable. Furthermore, it is committed to taking daily action in order to promote the growth of thriving communities, safe neighborhoods, and new businesses, thereby enhancing and beautifying San Angelo.

For those interested in supporting Keep San Angelo Beautiful or becoming involved, please contact them at 486-3771 or via email at Charlotte.Anderson@cosatx.Us.