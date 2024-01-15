SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Due to winter weather conditions and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some schools and businesses are announcing closures and delayed start times for Monday, January 15th.
Below is a list of schools, businesses, and services that have either closed or issued a delayed start.
(Check back regularly for further updates on closures and delays.)
Schools:
Ballinger ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Blackwell ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Brady ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Brentwood Learning Academy – Closed
Bronte ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Christoval ISD – Closed in oobservance of MLK Jr. Day.
Coleman ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Cornerstone Christian – Closed in observation of MLK Jr. Day.
Ozona High School – Ozona High School will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. Buses will run accordingly.
Eden ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Grape Creek ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Irion County ISD – Irion County ISD will open at 9:30 a.m. Buses will run two hours behind the normal schedule.
Junction ISD – School closed for a staff work day.
Little Coconuts Learning Center – Closed due to weather conditions.
Mason ISD – Closed due to weather conditions.
Menard ISD – Closed due to weather conditions.
Miles ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Olfen ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Paint Rock ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Robert Lee ISD – Closed.
Rochelle ISD – Closed due to weather conditions.
San Angelo Christian Academy – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
SAISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Santa Rita Learning Academy – Closed.
Schleicher County ISD – Schleicher County ISD will have a 10 a.m. start. Buses will run two hours late.
Sonora ISD – Classes will start at 10 a.m. Buses will not run.
The Potter’s Hand Christian School – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
TLCA San Angelo – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Trinity Lutheran – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Veribest ISD – Closed due to weather conditions
Wall ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Water Valley ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Winters ISD – Classes will start at 10 a.m. for Winters ISD.
Businesses:
Fort Concho – Fort Concho will open at 1 p.m. due to weather conditions.
MHMR – MHMR Concho Valley will open at 10 a.m. due to weather.
San Angelo Clubhouse – San Angelo Clubhouse will open at 10 a.m.
Government Offices:
City of San Angelo Offices– Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Goodfellow Air Force Base – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
Tom Green County Offices/Library – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.