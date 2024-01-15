SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Due to winter weather conditions and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some schools and businesses are announcing closures and delayed start times for Monday, January 15th.

Below is a list of schools, businesses, and services that have either closed or issued a delayed start.

(Check back regularly for further updates on closures and delays.)

Schools:

Ballinger ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Blackwell ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Brady ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Brentwood Learning Academy – Closed

Bronte ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Christoval ISD – Closed in oobservance of MLK Jr. Day.

Coleman ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Cornerstone Christian – Closed in observation of MLK Jr. Day.

Ozona High School – Ozona High School will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. Buses will run accordingly.

Eden ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Grape Creek ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Irion County ISD – Irion County ISD will open at 9:30 a.m. Buses will run two hours behind the normal schedule.

Junction ISD – School closed for a staff work day.

Little Coconuts Learning Center – Closed due to weather conditions.

Mason ISD – Closed due to weather conditions.

Menard ISD – Closed due to weather conditions.

Miles ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Olfen ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Paint Rock ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Robert Lee ISD – Closed.

Rochelle ISD – Closed due to weather conditions.

San Angelo Christian Academy – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

SAISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Santa Rita Learning Academy – Closed.

Schleicher County ISD – Schleicher County ISD will have a 10 a.m. start. Buses will run two hours late.

Sonora ISD – Classes will start at 10 a.m. Buses will not run.

The Potter’s Hand Christian School – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

TLCA San Angelo – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Trinity Lutheran – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Veribest ISD – Closed due to weather conditions

Wall ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Water Valley ISD – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Winters ISD – Classes will start at 10 a.m. for Winters ISD.

Businesses:

Fort Concho – Fort Concho will open at 1 p.m. due to weather conditions.

MHMR – MHMR Concho Valley will open at 10 a.m. due to weather.

San Angelo Clubhouse – San Angelo Clubhouse will open at 10 a.m.

Government Offices:

City of San Angelo Offices– Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Goodfellow Air Force Base – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Tom Green County Offices/Library – Closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day.