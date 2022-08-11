SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley PAWS will be hosting a Blackout and Glow adoption event on Friday, August 12th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PAWS says that black dogs are often overlooked by adopters so this event will be featuring beautiful black dogs that are in need of a forever home. Since these dark pups are the stars of the event, all black dogs will be able to be adopted for free.

Free adoptions include spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchips, registration, and a collar with an ID tag.

The public is welcome to attend the free event full of adoptions, pet painting, music, refreshments, and more at 3134 N. U.S. Highway 67