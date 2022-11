High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand (Source: MGN Online)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle Alert regarding a power outage affecting multiple parts of San Angelo.

AEP Texas predicts the power to be restored between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. with an estimate of 4,315 customer outages currently.

SAPD has asked if residents are experiencing an outage to contact their electric provider.