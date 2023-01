SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The City of San Angelo warned that trash pickup on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, could be delayed because of winter weather.

According to a statement issued by the City on Monday morning, January 30, San Angelo residents should prepare for a delay in regular trash pickups on Tuesday “due to potential icy conditions on roadways.”

The City says people should place trash bins out for normal pickup on Tuesday and leave them out until the trash is collected.