SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo “Volunteers in Police Services” vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision today, Nov. 29.

San Angelo “Volunteers in Police Services” vehicle being put onto a tow truck.

San Angelo Fire Department Ladder 1 on the scene near Rosa’s Cafe. The city vehicle is on the left side of the road as first responders assess the scene.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, a brown vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Jackson Street when the city vehicle turned left out of a private drive near Rosa’s Café. Officers state that a written citation was issued following the wreck.

SAPD says that there were no injuries.