SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo announced that a warming shelter will open on Wednesday, February 15.

The shelter will be open from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. each night on Wednesday and Thursday at the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center.

Animals will be permitted into the center, but they must not be aggressive or disruptive.

Map showing the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, marked with a red flag, at W 1103 Farr St near N Bryant Boulevard.

The City of San Angelo shares that volunteers will be needed to help run the warming shelter. Those interested can sign up on the City of San Angelo’s website.

Cots will be provided by the American Red Cross.

KLST’s meteorologist shares that temperatures are expected to drop to the low 30s with 15 to 25 mph winds from the west-northwest with gusts up to 30 mph overnight Wednesday.

Thursday temperatures are expected to reach a high in the 40s with north winds around 15 mph and 25 mph gusts. Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s during overnight hours on Thursday with north-northeast winds at five to 15 mph.