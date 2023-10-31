SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo will be opening a warming shelter on Tuesday, Oct. 31, as temperatures in the region are predicted to drop overnight.

The shelter will be at the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, located at 1103 Farr St. It will be open from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., with cots provided by the American Red Cross available to those seeking refuge from the cold. Animals are permitted, but they must not be aggressive or disruptive.

Volunteers are needed to help run the shelter, though. For those interested in lending a helping hand, follow this link to sign-up online.

This comes at a time when the National Weather Service of San Angelo has forecasted temperatures to be at around 40 F at 10 p.m. on Halloween before falling to approximately 30 F overnight, coupled with a 5-10 mph northern wind that will chill the air for a temperature at around 38-43 F.

The National Weather Service predicts a similar trend to occur over the next five days, albeit with a gradual warming up. Afternoon highs will remain around the 60-70 F range throughout the week, only possibly rising above 70 F on Sunday, Nov. 5. Meanwhile, morning temperatures are slated to stick around a mid- to upper 20 F on Wednesday, Nov. 1, before rising by 10 degrees each day until Sunday.