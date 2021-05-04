City Park in Christoval set for major overhaul by 2023

CHRISTOVAL, Texas – City Park in Christoval, which used to be Playland park, is set for a major overhaul. The space is special to many Christoval residents and it hasn’t had any updates since the 1950s. City Park has long been a gathering place for the community, dating back to the Civil War. From the 4th of July to Easter Egg Hunts and most recently, the local school district County Fair, people have connection to the park.

“Christoval needs a place where the families can come together,” said local resident Trinidad Aguirre. “As and as we’re starting to grow, what we’re finding is that we need, we need to develop that sense of family and that sense of unity. What this park would mean to us, it’s going to allow for the children to be have a place to go, for the teenagers, for the families be able to have picnics.”

Now, to accomplish the update project, a lot of hurdles need to be cleared. According to Playland Communities Foundation Board Member Max Jacobs, they have to coordinate with the county, which owns the land. There is also the matter of water and power infrastructure in the ground.

The $750,000 project is set to be completed by 2023, and includes several major updates to the park space and infrastructure. “Major updates include[s] a large entertainment pavilion, a family pavilion for private parties, a [set of] picnic gazebo[s], a walking trail and more,” explained Sylvia Pate. Pate is also a Board Member of the Playland Communities Foundation. “Most exciting, or one of the exciting aspects, is an outdoor classroom where students will learn to appreciate the water sources we have in and around Christoval.”

Right now, working on fundraising is the biggest concern; though the project did receive a boost thanks to San Angelo Gives. To help the project along, those interested are encouraged to donate or sponsor. Work on phase one of the project is due to start this summer, focusing on the water wells on the property. Underground utility work for plumbing and electrical will follow for phase two.