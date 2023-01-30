SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — City of San Angelo offices will open late on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, due to winter weather and potentially dangerous roadways.

According to a statement issued by the City on Monday afternoon, January 30, 2023, City offices will open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The City also announced possible delays in regular garbage pickups in San Angelo on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for San Angelo and parts of West Central Texas on Tuesday afternoon, leading to the announcement of delays and closures at schools across the region.

Officials with the City urge residents to exercise extra caution when driving on potentially icy roadways, especially on bridges and highway overpasses. Sheriff’s offices in the region warned that large amounts of ice had been seen on multiple highways in the Concho Valley.

The City also reminded residents that a warming shelter would be open from 9:00 p.m. until 9:00 a.m. every night until Friday, February 3rd. The shelter is at the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center at 1103 Farr Street. Volunteers are needed and can sign up at https://signup.com/go/rwfuiKv.