SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo announced that most city offices will close in observance of Good Friday, April 7.
The following is a list of city offices and how they will be affected:
- Fort Concho
- Fort Concho’s Visitor Center in Barracks 1 will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday and Saturday, April 8. The fort will also be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday. For more information, visit fortconcho.com.
- Trash Service
- There will be no interruption in trash pickup or landfill operations.
- Nature Center
- The San Angelo Nature Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, for its Easter Eggstravaganza! Guests can enjoy crafts, face painting and an egg hunt (2 p.m.) all among the animal friends at the Nature Center. General admission for ages 3 and younger is free; ages 4-12 is $2 and ages 13 and older is $3.
- WIC Office
- The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) offices, which are normally closed on Fridays, will also be closed Thursday, April 6. Offices will reopen on Monday, April 10.
- City offices that will be closed on Good Friday:
- Animal Services (Animal Shelter)
- City Hall and the Community Development Building
- City Hall Annex (including water billing)
- Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices
- Municipal Court
- Parks and Recreation offices
- San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department
- San Angelo Nature Center
- Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
- Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers