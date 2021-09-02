City offices to close in observance of Labor Day, trash pickup and landfill operations unaffected

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most City offices are set to close in observance of Labor Day, Monday, September 6th, garbage pickup and landfill operations to continue as usual, according to a release from the City of San Angelo.

Below is a list of city facilities that will be open or closed on Labor Day, provided by the City of San Angelo:

Municipal Pool

Labor Day will be the final day that the Municipal Pool will be open to the public this year. Public swimming on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend will be from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for ages 3-64, free for children 2 and younger, and $3 for 65 and older. For more information, visit cosatx.us/pool.

Lake Nasworthy Parks

Day passes to Middle Concho and Spring Creek parks at Lake Nasworthy are available at their entry gates for $3 per vehicle for City residents and $6 per vehicle for non-residents. Camping permits cost $6 per campsite per night for City residents and $12 for non-residents. Permits can be bought at the entry gates and at Spring Creek Marina. Bills larger than $20 will not be accepted at the lake gates.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho, including the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for self-guided tours. Admission rates to see the exhibit buildings are $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children ages 7-17 and free for kids 6 and younger.

For more information, call Fort Concho at 325-481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.

COVID-19 Reporting

COVID-19 reports for Saturday-Monday will be reported on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

City Office Closures

Among the City operations that will be closed Sept. 6:

– Animal Shelter

– City Hall and the Community Development building

– City Hall Annex

– Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

– Municipal Court

– Nature Center

– Parks and Recreation offices

– San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

– Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

– Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

City Council

The San Angelo City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the McNease Convention Center, located at 501 Rio Concho Drive.