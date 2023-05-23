SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Most City offices will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day, here is what you need to know.

There will be no interruption in garbage collection. The landfill will be closed this Saturday, May 27, but will be open Monday during Memorial Day.

City office closures

Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development building

City Hall Annex

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Nature Center

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

WIC offices

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Lake Nasworthy Parks

Day passes to Middle Concho and Spring Creek parks at Lake Nasworthy are available at their entry gates for $3 per vehicle for city residents and $6 per vehicle for non-residents. Camping permits cost $6 per campsite per night for city residents and $12 for non-residents. Permits can be bought at the entry gates and at Spring Creek Marina.

Municipal Pool

The season will kick off Saturday, May 27, at noon and remain open for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 29, from noon to 6 p.m. at Municipal Pool. Normal hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The pool is located at 18 E. Ave. A.

Fort Concho

At Fort Concho, the Texas Division of the Salvation Army band will play at 8:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, in front of the Headquarters Building. In case of poor weather, events will be relocated to the Commissary Building.

This year’s featured speaker will be Lt. Col. John McAllister, commander of the 344th military intelligence battalion of the U.S. Army at Goodfellow Air Force Base. The Fort Concho Living History Program and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans will provide the color guard and salutes. There will be light refreshments after the event.

The program is organized by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Fort Concho will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day for self-guided tours. For more information, call Fort Concho at 325-481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.