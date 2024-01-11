SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — With a cold snap barreling toward San Angelo that’s projected to last from overnight Sunday, Jan. 15, through Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, the City of San Angelo has offered the public an assortment of tips to help brave the frigid temperatures.

In a Facebook post made on Thursday, Jan. 11, just after 10 a.m., the City released 17 tips spread across five categories oriented toward preparing for the incoming cold and maintaining your home during the big freeze. Here are all of the tips, sorted into their respective categories:

At Your Home

Turn off sprinkler systems.

Keep indoor temp consistent at 55-degree minimum throughout day and night.

Wrap exterior pipes/faucets.

Remove garden hoses from outside faucets and cover hose bib.

Let water drip from indoor faucets that have pipes on exterior walls. Keeping water moving within the pipes helps prevent freezing.

Open cabinet doors under sinks to expose pipes to heat within the house.

Let frozen water pipes thaw naturally by exposing warmer air to the pipes.

Never leave pets outdoors when temperatures drop below freezing.

Never use a generator/grill/camp stove or other gasoline/propane/natural gas/charcoal-burning device inside an enclosed area – carbon monoxide poisoning from these types of units can be fatal.

Water Leaks

Try to turn off water at cutoff near street.

Report water leaks to the City Water Distribution office at 325-657-4295.

Power Outage

Report outages to AEP Texas at aeptexas.com/outages/report or call 866-223-8508.

Supplies

Grab needed home supplies before the storm arrives.

Make sure you are up to date on your medications.

Monitor Weather Conditions

Follow the U.S. National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo Texas on Facebook.

Use weather apps on your phone.

Check weather alerts from local media outlets.

The Concho Valley Homepage, KLST and KSAN will be working to keep the public informed about the weather as information becomes available. Be sure to keep checking in for the latest updates on the cold snap and for more helpful articles on how to be prepared and stay safe in cold weather!