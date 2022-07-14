SONORA, Texas – The City of Sonora Emergency Management Coordinators are currently looking for volunteers that can help assist those in the community during a critical crisis.

According to a Nixle Alert sent out by the city on Thursday, July 13th, Sonora citizens have helped establish and manage the Emergency Shelter in the past.

Volunteering would allow the city to push emergency services in a rapid and efficient manner Sonora City Manager Arturo Fuentes said.

Those that are interested in volunteering are encouraged to call city hall or contact Fuentes to get registered.