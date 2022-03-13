SONORA, Texas – The City of Sonora has issued a Nixle alert to inform citizens to be on the lookout for a man who bailed out of his vehicle in the area of 3rd and Railroad Street Saturday, March 13, 2022.

According to the Nixle Alert, officers are looking for a Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie, with a white shirt underneath, flat top cap, blue jeans and white shoes.

The City of Sonora is asking the public to report any activity in your neighborhood to the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office at 325-387-2288.

Courtesy: City of Sonora, Texas