SONORA, Texas – The City of Sonora has broken ground at their new aviation fuel station located at the Sonora Municipal Airport, according to a release from the City of Sonora on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The City of Sonora has partnered with Fuel Me and JF Petroleum for the construction of this project.

JF Petroleum is currently working on fuel station pad construction. The tanks are scheduled to be completed the last week in April. Tanks require special lining that can only be done on certain climate conditions.

If the weather holds and they can be lined on the inside, tanks will then be set during the first week in May. Rough estimate for the opening is mid-May.

For the last 20 years, the Sonora Airport has been unable to fuel aircrafts with “Jet A” fuel. About a year ago, City of Sonora City Council elected to close all fuel pumps at the airport due to safety concerns.

This project will be partially funded through TxDOT aviation “RAMP” grant and fuel sales.

“New aviation fuel station will be a plus for area public safety. Medical, Law Enforcement and other helicopters will now be able to refuel here in Sonora. Local commerce development will also benefit from this project,” City of Sonora’s City Manager Art Fuentes said.

Courtesy: City of Sonora