SAN ANGELO, Texas – On March 2, 2022, the City of San Angelo will hold a public Town Hall meeting about a proposal for a new commercial historical district downtown.

The Town Hall will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the East Mezzanine at City Hall, 72 West College Ave.

According to the City, “this pertains specifically to business owners within a commercial area of Chadbourne Street located north of the Concho River, east of North Irving Street, south of East 4th Street and west of South Oakes Street.”

Concerns from the City include protecting the historic integrity of buildings in the downtown area. According to officials, “downtown structures will now require a Certificate of Appropriateness approval from the Design and Historic Review Commission (DHRC) for any exterior new construction, reconstruction, alteration, restoration or rehabilitation, as well as any material change to exterior elements, including signs, fencing and light fixtures visible from public rights-of-way in the district. Applicants should submit, along with their applications, drawings that show all site improvements and full building elevations detailing proposed building materials and colors to City staff and the DHRC.”

However, the City says approval is not required for interior work.

Further questions can be directed to the Planning Division at 325-657-4210 or email planning@cosatx.us. This event is open to the public.