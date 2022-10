SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation will start to burn several large brush piles on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park, located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College.

Facebook: City of San Angelo

The burning, which has been permitted through the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office, could extend to Friday, Oct. 7, if necessary and so long as weather permits. The burn is scheduled to begin at sunrise and will stop at sunset.