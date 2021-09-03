City of San Angelo to host 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Fire Department and Mayor Brenda Gunter will be hosting a memorial ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the tragic events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, according to a statement from the City of San Angelo.

The event will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage, 16 E. Ave. A. The ceremony will be free and open to the public.

The event will kick off with a 45-minute performance from the San Angelo Community Band. Mayor Gunter and U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, will follow with a proclamation and keynote address, respectively. In addition to honorary guest recognitions there will also be a moment of silence accompanied with candles for everyone to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.

Concluding the event will be a patriotic song from the students from McGill Elementary.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. Reserved seating will be available for first responders and members of the military on the ground level of the River Stage. Seating will be spaced to help ensure social distancing.

Attendees are invited to bring chairs or blankets to sit anywhere within the Riverstage grounds.