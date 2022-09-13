SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo recently shared that there will be new operational changes implemented as the Animal Shelter resumes normal operations in a news release on September 13th.

In the release from the city, it says that the Animal Shelter recently underwent a German roach infestation that required the shelter to be temporarily closed for treatment. Upon closure, multiple photographs began circulating social media showing the conditions of the shelter prior to the pesticide treatment. Multiple citizens also voiced their concerns about the shelter during the public comment section of the City Council meeting that took place on September 8.

The City says there are currently 183 dogs and 10 cats in the shelter with numerous animals in temporary foster. Moving forward, the City of San Angelo will house only 125 dogs and 50 cats. This new cap will ensure the facility is not overwhelmed and that three is sufficient space available. This number will include animals in the general population kennels, medical recovery roos, prenatal cat room, quarantine room and other areas at the shelter.

The shelter will undergo incremental population reductions each month to meet the maximum limit by Nov. 30. The shelter will then be required to keep no more than the maximum capacity on a monthly basis moving forward.

There are multiple ways the shelter population can be reduced:

Adoption.

Short- or long-term fosters.

Transportation to outside agencies for adoptions or fosters.

Euthanasia.

This difficult decision was made so that all animals and staff can thrive in a healthier environment. Although no-kill status was achieved in fiscal year 2021, it was not achievable for this year.

Other operational changes being implemented:

Spay/neuter enforcement will be increased.

Animals will not stay longer than three months at the shelter.

Roaming feral cats around the shelter will be returned to their colonies if possible.

The use of crates to house dogs will be minimized as much as possible.

To volunteer at the shelter, visit cvpaws.org/volunteer.

Those interested in fostering or adopting any of our shelter pets should contact Concho Valley PAWS at info@cvpaws.org. View available shelter animals at petango.com/sanangeloanimalservices.